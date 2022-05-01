Submission ID: 3778
Date Lost April 28, 2022
Area/Town Lost Fayetteville/fort bragg
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Scotch Hall way/ west end apts
Closest Major Intersection Yadkin/santa fe
Owner's Full Name Kailey & Michael Harris
Email kaileyklein@hotmail.com
Zip 28303
Primary Phone 9105800576
Alternate Phone (910) 691-1087
Additional Comments Whites female chihuahua with black spots. Last seen wearing a pink collar with no tags. $1,000 reward no questions asked. Just want our baby home!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bella
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings White coat with large black spots
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 3 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
