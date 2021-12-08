Submission ID: 3549
Date Lost December 04, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost McCrimmon rd area.
Closest Major Intersection Town of carthage
Owner's Full Name Christina Nunnery
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-638-0580
Alternate Phone (910) 585-2838
Additional Comments He is a tricolor chihuahua. He has medium length hair and His colors are Brown, tan and white. His name is Benjamin. He is not chipped. He was let out to use the bathroom Sunday afternoon around 3pm and that was the last time I saw him. We live on McCrimmon Rd in Carthage. Red Branch rd and HWY 15-501 are joining roads to McCrimmon rd. He is wearing a black collar which you can barely see cause it’s under his hair.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Benjamin
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings Tan paws, tan mask, white on his chest
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Tan and white
Age of Pet 1 year old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
