Submission ID: 3398
Date Lost September 12, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Young’s road
Closest Major Intersection Bump A Long
Owner's Full Name Cara Hardinger
Email Cthardinger@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 910-315-1234
Alternate Phone (910) 315-4100
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lily
Type of Animal Dog
Breed 13” Beagle
Markings Black, Brown, and White
Predominant Color None
Age of Pet About 7
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) One green electric fence and one red regular collar
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Name, address, and phone numbers
