Submission ID: 3703
Date Lost March 18, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Odesse lane
Owner's Full Name Robin Frye Miller
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910709-0080
Additional Comments Lost a beagle but has a microchip and she is the last dog on the right.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ellie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle
Markings Tri- color
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
