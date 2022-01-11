Submission ID: 3595
Date Lost January 05, 2022
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Robert Sands Rd
Closest Major Intersection Pine bluff lake Rd and 501
Owner's Full Name Marilyn Wallace
Email marwal2062@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9107534982
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bella
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Begal
Markings Tri color
Predominant Color Brown, black, and white
Age of Pet 2 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue or purple
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.