Submission ID: 3005
Date Lost January 15, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 1400 block of Browns Mill Road
Owner's Full Name Dot Brown
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 910 464 1217
Alternate Phone (910) 690-7401
Additional Comments He is friendly. Overweight.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ben/Bengi
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle/hound
Markings Black, brown, and White
Predominant Color Black Back
2nd Color Brown Belly
Age of Pet About 6-7 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
