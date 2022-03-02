Submission ID: 3674
Date Lost March 01, 2022
Area/Town Lost Seven Lakes South West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Edinburgh Court
Closest Major Intersection Love Grove Rd
Owner's Full Name Jennifer Purvis
Email Jennjenn1638@aol.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 910 975-0386
Alternate Phone (910) 639-0305
Additional Comments Very timid and shy. May only come if you have a treat or food. Has a blue and gray harness on with a lime green leash attached to it.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Forrest
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Terrier mix
Markings White Blaze down the front of his face.
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
