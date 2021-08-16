Submission ID: 3356
Date Lost August 13, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 265 Carolina Road
Closest Major Intersection NC 211
Owner's Full Name Tina Sheppard
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 910-783-9333
Alternate Phone (910) 215-7438
Additional Comments Lost Female terrier mix buff color 5 years old just been spayed, traveling with 2 of her pups. Female terrier mix brown and black short legs. Male terrier mix black long legs. Last seen chasing squirrels near 265 Carolina Road.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Eva
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Terrier mix
Markings Buff color terrier mix long hair just been spayed
Predominant Color Buff
Age of Pet 5years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
