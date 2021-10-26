Submission ID: 3468
Date Lost October 25, 2021
Area/Town Lost Raeford Hoke County
Street or Road Where Pet Lost w 6th ave
Closest Major Intersection Green st
Owner's Full Name Dominique Mcduffie
Email dmcduffie86@outlook.com
Zip 28376
Primary Phone 3475438840
Alternate Phone (910) 875-2944
Additional Comments My dog name is Benji he a tan mini poodle full of hair. Please if you have seen or have him please reach out my kids and I want Benji back home safe. Thank you
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Benji
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mini poodle
Markings None
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 2 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Curly
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Brown
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes has a red rabies tag on it and a tag with his name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.