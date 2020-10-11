Submission ID: 2864
Contact Information
Date Lost October 10, 2020
Area/Town Lost Lakebay
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Youngs Road
Closest Major Intersection Youngs Rd/Lakebay
Owner's Full Name Carol Cummings
Email kkcummin@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 910-692-7888
Alternate Phone (910) 691-2323
Animal Description
Animal Name Tulu
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chiuahuah/Weenie
Markings White spots
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.