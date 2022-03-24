Submission ID: 3717
Date Lost March 23, 2022
Area/Town Lost Derby
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 338 Currie Rd.
Closest Major Intersection Windblow Derby Rd.
Owner's Full Name NANCI J LINDROTH
Email sealin@mindspring.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 9106906600
Alternate Phone (910) 690-8495
Additional Comments No collar, she is microchipped. Name of Snuffy. Spayed female.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Snuffy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed terrier
Markings None
Predominant Color Light brown
2nd Color Darker brown
Age of Pet 10ish
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.