Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.