Submission ID: 3417
Date Lost September 19, 2021
Area/Town Lost Downtown Southern Pines
Owner's Full Name Mya Shields
Email shieldsmya@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9105285362
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Foxy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Medium hair mixed
Markings None
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink striped
