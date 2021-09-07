Submission ID: 3391
Date Lost September 04, 2021
Area/Town Lost Mt Gilead.
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Grassy Island Rd
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 109
Owner's Full Name Krista Lloyd
Email kdchil1322@gmail.com
Zip 27306
Primary Phone 7044952092
Alternate Phone (704) 880-6862
Additional Comments Last seen with a pink collar. Short and stocky build. Will answer to "goo-goo"
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Leia
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitbull
Markings none
Predominant Color Tan/Fawn
Age of Pet 9 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink
