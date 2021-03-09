Submission ID: 3086
Date Lost March 05, 2021
Area/Town Lost aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Bradford dr
Owner's Full Name Noah Dowd
Email noahblue18@icloud.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9106915724
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Noah Blue
Type of Animal dog
Breed red nose pitbull
Markings trees
Predominant Color hazel
2nd Color white on chest and feet
Age of Pet 6/7
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.