Submission ID: 3323
Date Lost July 20, 2021
Area/Town Lost Candor
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cole rd
Closest Major Intersection 24/27
Owner's Full Name Carrie Ingram
Email Carrien87@yahoo.com
Zip 27229
Primary Phone 9109759674
Alternate Phone (336) 465-6705
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Nala
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Olde Pit Bulldogge
Markings White markings on neck and paws
Predominant Color Tan
Age of Pet 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Pink with gold spikes
