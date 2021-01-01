Submission ID: 2989
Date Lost December 31, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost oak dr
Owner's Full Name Jeremiah Hilterbrand
Email Lilyrreed@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 3369633130
Alternate Phone (252) 933-9146
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Dorris
Type of Animal Dog
Breed English mastiff
Markings Black head with tan body
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
