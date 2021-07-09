UPDATE: DOG HAS BEEN FOUND!
Submission ID: 3304 & 3301
Date Lost July 09, 2021
Area/Town Lost Longleaf Golf Course/Midland Road
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Midland Road
Owner's Full Name Heather Gibson
Email hdgibson11@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 7202721771
Alternate Phone (770) 722-4706
Additional Comments Evie escaped from Pinehusrt Animal Hospital around 8a on 7/9/21. Last seen on Longleaf Golf Course around 9a. Please help us find her, our girls are devastated!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Evie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Labrador mix
Markings None, all tan
Predominant Color Tan/yellow
Age of Pet 1 year old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(EARLIER REPORT)
Submission ID: 3301
Date Lost July 09, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst Animal Hospital/Longleaf Golf Course
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Dr Neal Rd
Closest Major Intersection Midland Rd/Knoll Rd
Owner's Full Name Heather Gibson
Email Hdgibson11@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 7202721771
Alternate Phone (770) 722-4706
Additional Comments Escaped from Pinehurst Animal Hospital around 8:00 AM. Was seen at Long leaf golf course last around 9 am.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Evie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab Mix
Markings Tan
Predominant Color Tan
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.