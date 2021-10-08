Submission ID: 3430
Date Lost October 07, 2021
Area/Town Lost Foxfire Villiage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Forrest Lake Court
Closest Major Intersection Firewood Dr and Sweetgum Lane
Owner's Full Name Barbara Dove
Email dovecarp@nc.rr.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 910-603-0890
Additional Comments Gracie went missing on 10/7/21. I took her out to use the bathroom on a leash and I guess she saw something and we went to chase it . I had to drop the leash in order not to fall. She is microchipped and is wearing a collar. If you see her please give me a call.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Gracie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound Mix
Markings None
Predominant Color Tan
Age of Pet 5 yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink and Grey
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
