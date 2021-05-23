Submission ID: 3217
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost May 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sawyer Road
Owner's Full Name Kendra Jones
Email kdcjones81@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 7573741220
Alternate Phone (434) 429-6931
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Chief
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Terrier mix
Markings Shaved patch on front left paw
Predominant Color Gray
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
