UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost May 07, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost NC HWY 24-27, Eagle Springs NC
Closest Major Intersection Gurney W/HWY 24-27
Owner's Full Name Taylor Stephanie Morgan
Zip 27242
Primary Phone 910-975-4501
Alternate Phone (910) 975-3806
Additional Comments Female, German Shepherd, 80lbs, pink faded color, microchip, her name is Nala. Friendly but may be scared. She is Tan.
Upload Photo File uploaded
Animal Name Nala
Type of Animal Dog
Breed German Shepherd
Markings None
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 4 in human years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
Coat of Pet Long
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Faded Pink
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Marine Dog tag red with name, she has Gold vet tag with rabies vaccine, microchip tag! 3 total tags
