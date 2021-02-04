Submission ID: 3030
Date Lost February 04, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Richfield Ct.
Closest Major Intersection US 1 & Skyline Estates
Owner's Full Name Carlos Diaz
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 910-603-1567
Additional Comments If found, please contact owner via phone.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Rowdy Randy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Feist Mix
Markings None
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 2yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red, White & Blue Stripes
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rabies & Microchip Tags
