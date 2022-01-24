Submission ID: 3616
Date Lost January 22, 2022
Area/Town Lost Forest Creek Golf Club
Owner's Full Name Gabrielle Garcia
Email Gabbymsgarcia@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (626) 228-9732
Alternate Phone (626) 228-9732
Additional Comments Mooshu is friendly and up to date on all shots. He is not wearing his collar.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Mooshu
Type of Animal Dog
Breed French Bulldog
Markings Black mask face
Predominant Color Fawn
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
