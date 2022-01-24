Lost Dog Pinehurst

UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND, DECEASED

Submission ID: 3616

Date Lost January 22, 2022

Area/Town Lost Forest Creek Golf Club

Owner's Full Name Gabrielle Garcia

Email Gabbymsgarcia@gmail.com

Zip 28374

Primary Phone (626) 228-9732

Alternate Phone (626) 228-9732

Additional Comments Mooshu is friendly and up to date on all shots. He is not wearing his collar.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Mooshu

Type of Animal Dog

Breed French Bulldog

Markings Black mask face

Predominant Color Fawn

Age of Pet 2

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

TAIL

Tail of Pet Docked

Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet None

