Submission ID: 3313
Date Lost July 07, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Keyser street
Closest Major Intersection 15-501 & 211
Owner's Full Name Krystal Moats and Brandon Wiltshire
Email jerseyrican91@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9199355881
Alternate Phone (910) 286-5033
Additional Comments He got loose from his collar so he doesn't have a collar on. He occasionally limps from an old injury to his left back leg.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Takko
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Taco Terrier (chihuahua & toy fox terrier mix)
Markings White underbelly
Predominant Color Golden brown
Age of Pet 11 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
