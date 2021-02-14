Submission ID: 3046
Date Lost February 09, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 220 bell fork rd
Closest Major Intersection 15501
Owner's Full Name Jose Alberto Gomez
Email Gerrichard448@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9107730283
Additional Comments I
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Chido
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings A white line going down his four head
Predominant Color Light brown
2nd Color A little bit of white
Age of Pet 3 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) More then one color
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No
