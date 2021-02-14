Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.