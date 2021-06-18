UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3267
Date Lost June 16, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Halkirk dr
Owner's Full Name Angela Budd
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 646-784-3000
Alternate Phone (613) 884-9385
Additional Comments Might be limping, very friendly, will run if approached.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Brady
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Carolina mix
Markings Big ears, greying snout
Predominant Color Tan
Age of Pet 8
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.