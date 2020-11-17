Submission ID: 2917
Date Lost November 16, 2020
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Jones st
Closest Major Intersection Saunders blvd
Owner's Full Name Jykeal ray
Email Kealboutahbag@icloud.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9106097266
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Gucci
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Bully
Markings Has scar on back
Age of Pet 8 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
