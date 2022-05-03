UPDATE: DOG WAS FOUND
Date Lost May 02, 2022
Area/Town Lost Lobelia..near Southwind dr
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Southwind dr
Closest Major Intersection 690
Owner's Full Name Laura Lea Pelaccia
Email Lorlea30@aol.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 203-954-7669
Alternate Phone (910) 366-6375
Additional Comments She is a rescue. Super friendly. Loves food..hates cats.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Noel
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pittie mix
Markings Tan with a darker back. Darker brown patch on her right shoulder
Predominant Color Tan
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink simply southern
