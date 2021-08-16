UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3353
Date Lost August 15, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 35 Glen Meadow Court
Closest Major Intersection Midland Road and Glen Meadow Court
Owner's Full Name Michol Stanzione
Email mstanzione5@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9109861003
Alternate Phone (910) 986-8606
Additional Comments Dog escaped from back yard and collar came off. He is chipped.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Walter
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound
Markings Variegated color
Predominant Color Light brown
Age of Pet 1.5 yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
