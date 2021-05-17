Submission ID: 3209
Date Lost May 17, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost McCrimmion rd
Owner's Full Name EThan JAckson
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9206380580
Alternate Phone (910) 585-2838
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kane
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit bull
Markings White feet
Predominant Color Blue brindle
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 9 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Blue
