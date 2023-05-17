Submission ID: 4441
Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) Intersection of Foxfire rd and Dylan Dr
Owner's First Name Sawyer & Chelsey Bateman
Email cbgivens9696@gmail.com
Primary Phone 9103153300
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost May 17, 2023
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Intersection of Foxfire Rd and Dylan Drive
Closest Major Intersection Foxfire rd & Linden rd
Owner's Full Name Sawyer & Chelsey Bateman
Email cbgivens9696@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9103153300
Additional Comments Atticus is a fawn boxer, with one white sock and has on a bright orange collar with a name tag. While letting Atticus out this morning, he saw a deer and ran after it. He has never gotten out before he is super friendly and loves people. If you see him, he comes to Atticus or Atti, he is very friendly and loves treats. Please call us if you see him or have found him. He is very very very missed.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Atticus
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Boxer
Markings White sock on his front paw
Predominant Color Light brown/fawn
2nd Color Dark brown on his face & ears
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Orange
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes he has tags with our names & numbers
