Submission ID: 3597
Date Lost January 08, 2022
Area/Town Lost Sandhills Game Land
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Hoffman Rd.
Owner's Full Name Marcus Smith
Zip 27332
Primary Phone 9199357759
Additional Comments Diamond is a 1 year old, Lemon Walker Hound Dog. She has Golden eyes, white coat, with tan patches. She was last noted to be wearing a Garmin TT15 tracking collar and an Orange reflective collar with a brass name plate attached. Information on brass name plate: Marcus Smith, CB Channel 23, 919-935-7759. We miss Diamond tremendously and would love to have her found and returned!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Diamond
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Walker Hound Dog
Markings Lemon colored
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Tan patches
Age of Pet 1 year old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Orange Reflective
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Brass Name Plate
