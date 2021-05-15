Submission ID: 3201
Date Lost May 14, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 315 Opie Drive
Closest Major Intersection Lobelia/Highway 690
Owner's Full Name Mary Latham
Email mklnoble@aol.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone (910) 245-7148
Alternate Phone (910) 528-1904
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Jack
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Terrier mix
Markings White on chest, feet and nose.
Predominant Color Tan
Age of Pet 2 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
