Submission ID: 3759
Date Lost April 19, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Kelly plantation Road
Closest Major Intersection 24/27
Owner's Full Name Alik Kelly
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 903 733 0703
Alternate Phone (910) 690-0316
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kiwi
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Bully
Markings Tan white
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Cropped
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Orange reflective
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Kiwi
