Submission ID: 3517
Date Lost November 25, 2021
Area/Town Lost Union Pines Area, Carthage
Owner's Full Name Sydney Bailey
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 907-251-5751
Additional Comments
His name is Deebo , he went missing out our yard 11/26 in the Union Pines High School area. May have black training collar on.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Deebo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitt
Markings Tan and white socks
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 4 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
