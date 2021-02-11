Submission ID: 3040
Date Lost December 06, 2020
Area/Town Lost Addor
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Currant road
Owner's Full Name Angel Barrientos
Email tenangel@live.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone 7575124224
Alternate Phone (757) 512-4224
Additional Comments if you’ve seen or been in contact my dog Caine ... he went missing around late November/early December... he’s a young male, 50-75lbs, white hairs on forehead, shadow cast on side whiskers... this is a side profile of Caine ..
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Caine
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed breed
Markings White hairs on forehead .. shadow markings on whiskers ..
Predominant Color Tan/Cream/White
Age of Pet 3-4
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
