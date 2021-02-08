Submission ID: 3036
Date Lost November 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Lost in Aberdeen NC... might’ve wandered further than this city
Owner's Full Name Angel Barrientos
Email tenangel@live.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 7575124224
Additional Comments Please if you think you might have found my dog just send a picture to the number provided...
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Caine
Type of Animal Dog Male
Breed Mixed
Markings Little mole on side of face... little white hairs on his forehead
Predominant Color Tan/cream/white
Age of Pet young adult
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
