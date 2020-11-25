Submission ID: 2928
Date Lost November 24, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 150 Adams Cir
Owner's Full Name Jesus Godinez
Email la0525.814kobe@yahoo.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9092327773
Alternate Phone (909) 965-3937
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Snow
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Siberian Husky
Markings Scar on stomach from surgery
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 8yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
