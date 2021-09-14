Submission ID: 3400
Date Lost September 12, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins nc
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Elementary school or Carolina fried chicken
Closest Major Intersection Old plank Rd/hwy 705 stop light
Owner's Full Name Misty Kay Garner
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 910-639-3098
Alternate Phone (910) 585-3872
Additional Comments Answers to zipper,has bald streak down top of his tail an was last wearing green an black checked collar
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Zipper
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Small Chihuahua
Markings Bald streak down top of his tail
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
Age of Pet N/a (adult)
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Green an black checked
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No tag
