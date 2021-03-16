UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3098
Date Lost March 16, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Union Church Road
Closest Major Intersection Union church and Hulsey
Owner's Full Name Jayne Mcree
Email Jaynemcree86@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9105851480
Additional Comments Two dogs were together when they left home
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Gus
Type of Animal Large dog...St. Bernard/ black lab mix...resembles a Newfie
Breed St. Bernard/ black lab mix,,resembles a Newfie
Markings White
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 11
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Orange
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
(0) comments
