Submission ID: 3611
Date Lost January 18, 2022
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Virginia Ave
Owner's Full Name Brooke hussey
Email Lovemypets1981@yahoo.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 3369532690
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ebony
Type of Animal Dog
Breed St. Bernard
Markings Brown and white with black mask
Age of Pet 3 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
