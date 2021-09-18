Submission ID: 3405
Date Lost September 17, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Wadsworth Road
Closest Major Intersection Old River Road and Wadsworth Road
Owner's Full Name Sarah Pearson
Email bennie3015@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 757-880-5360
Alternate Phone (931) 302-9611
Additional Comments One week old photo. In photo she is the Saint Bernard on the left with the mostly auburn back. Distinctive Saint Bernard face.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Peaches
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Saint Bernard
Markings Black around eyes, white snout, auburn on most of back
Predominant Color Auburn
2nd Color White front legs
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Faded Purple
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.