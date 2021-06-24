Submission ID: 3275
Date Lost June 23, 2021
Area/Town Lost cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 930 cranes creek rd
Owner's Full Name Jonathan Bumgarner
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 9106351953
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Emilly (Emi)
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed
Markings Really pretty eyes and a lot of brown specles.
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
