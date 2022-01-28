Submission ID: 3623
Date Lost January 25, 2022
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost In shopping center
Closest Major Intersection US 1
Owner's Full Name Sarina potter
Email kericandsarina@yahoo.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 773-9723
Alternate Phone (910) 315-9939
Additional Comments Small black/white female dog she is mixed with chihuahua/schnauzer on her belly there's is a scar with green stitching were she got fixed. Her name is lola, she's 9 yrs old. She has seizures and she needs to be back home ASAP. She's very loving and has been in our family since she was 4 weeks old
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lola
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua/schnauzer
Markings Scar on belly with green stitching
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 9 yrs old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
