UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND AND IS BACK HOME
Submission ID: 2912
Date Lost November 09, 2020
Area/Town Lost Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Lobelia rd/690 right at the vass city limits
Owner's Full Name Catherine Leslie Holder
Email catherineholder2@aol.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 9106908667
Alternate Phone (910) 690-8144
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bootsie
Type of Animal Female Dog
Breed Shihtzu/Beagle Mix
Markings White with tan patches
Predominant Color Mostly white with tan patches
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Wirey
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) No collar
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
