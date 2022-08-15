Lost Dog, Shih Tzu Mix in Aberdeen Aug 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submission ID: 3969Date Lost August 12, 2022Area/Town Lost Aberdeen Street or Road Where Pet Lost Woodglen WayOwner's Full Name Rosalma LucasEmailZip 28315Primary Phone (910) 214-0980Alternate Phone (910) 285-0870Additional Comments Call phone number providedPHOTO IF AVAILABLEUpload Photo File uploadedANIMAL DESCRIPTIONType of Animal DogBreed Shih tzu mixMarkings tan. white hairs coming through on top of head Predominant Color TanAge of Pet 10 yearsIs Pet Microchipped? NoSEXSex of Pet FemaleIs Pet Spayed or Neutered? YesTAILTail of Pet LongSize of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)COATCoat of Pet MediumEARSEars of Pet HangingCOLLARCollar of Pet None Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 Calendar Aug 15 Growing Moore Readers Summer Reading Stations Mon, Aug 15, 2022 Aug 16 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Aug 16, 2022 Aug 16 Growing Moore Readers Summer Reading Stations Tue, Aug 16, 2022 Aug 16 New Paintings by Keiko Genka Tue, Aug 16, 2022 Aug 16 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Tue, Aug 16, 2022
