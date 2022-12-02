Submission ID: 4159
Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) Corner of Glendon Carthage & Carbonton Rd near Glendon
Owner's First Name Alice-Ann
Email aahglendon@gmail.com
Primary Phone 919-614-7752
Date Lost November 30, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage - Glendon
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 3 miles from Glendon toward Carthage
Closest Major Intersection Glendon Carthage & Carbonton
Owner's Full Name Alice-Ann
Email Aahglendon@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 919-614-7752
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lakota
Type of Animal Dog
Breed shepherd mix
Markings Medium - large sized, primarily brown brindle colored with medium length hair & fluffy tail. Looks like large coyote. Wearing reflective collar with tag.
Predominant Color Brown tones
Age of Pet 9 - 10 yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Reflective
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Hyman family with telephone numbers
