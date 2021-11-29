Submission ID: 3521
Date Lost November 28, 2021
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Birdie Drive
Closest Major Intersection Short Road, Oakview Place/PineRidge Drive
Owner's Full Name Gloria Arodak
Email Gloria.arodak@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 8133611001
Alternate Phone (813) 420-4348
Additional Comments Priya escaped from our fence, she’s skittish and shy but not aggressive.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Priya
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepherd Mix
Markings Gold ears, black nose
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
