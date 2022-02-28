Submission ID: 3669
Date Lost February 24, 2022
Area/Town Lost Raeford
Street or Road Where Pet Lost College dr and Deihl st
Closest Major Intersection Prospect ave
Owner's Full Name Felicia C McNaught
Email felicia.secc@gmail.com
Zip 28350
Primary Phone 9107834451
Additional Comments Bella is 5 months old. She is lighter brown, short haired with white on her nose and toes. She slipped out of her collar after getting spooked by barking at the training facility I was taking her too. Please help me bring my baby home!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bella
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepherd mix
Markings White on her nose and toes
Predominant Color Light brown
Age of Pet 5 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
